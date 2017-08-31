Amble Harbour Day opened by an RNLI superfan

Crowds descended onto the quayside to support Amble RNLI’s popular bank-holiday Harbour Day.

The annual event was staged on Sunday and featured a packed programme.

One of the exercises. Picture by Andrew Mounsey

The event was officially opened by a 10-year-old RNLI superfan, Harry Mascall, who is travelling the UK to visit every one of Britain’s 236 lifeboat stations while raising as much money as possible.

As ever, the Harbour Day featured the popular demonstrations with Amble RNLI crew.

The first one showcased the new Shannon-class lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, and the D-class inshore lifeboat, Mildred Holcroft.

Due to the low tide, the second demonstration could only feature the inshore lifeboat, however, Blyth RNLI’s B-class inshore lifeboat, Vic and Billie Whiffen, acted as a larger vessel for the exercise.

Fun at Amble Harbour Day. Picture by Andrew Mounsey

The day also featured local musician Brian English; stalls; a penalty shootout; and the chance to push a lifeboat crew member into the harbour for a donation.

During the show, the Seahouses all-weather lifeboat, Grace Darling, and the inshore lifeboat, Peter Downes, were on display, with the all-weather boat launching later in the day.

However, the new Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, from its base at Prestwick, could not attend due to a technical problem at the last minute.

Brian English singing at the event. Picture by Andrew Mounsey

One of the crew members being chucked into the harbour. Picture by Andrew Mounsey

Plucked from the water during one of the demonstrations. Picture by Andrew Mounsey

RNLI mascot with a young fan.