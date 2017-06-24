Alnwick welding student lands full-time role after placement

An Alnwick welding student has been offered full-time employment after impressing during a two-week work experience placement.

Owen Jackson, a 17-year-old Level 3 welding and fabrication student, who currently attends Northumberland College, is due to complete his studies later this month, and will then go straight into full-time employment.

As a course requirement, students must carry out work experience and Owen was placed at Northern Structures Ltd, based in Amble, which fabricates steel portal-framed buildings for the commercial and agriculture markets, where he made a memorable impression.

Owen now has a full-time position working as a welder and fabricator waiting for him at the end of his studies.

Oliver Dovey, operations manager at Northern Structures, said: “Owen is a fantastic hand here and everyone who meets him gives him a glowing reference.

“He has been so good in his two periods with us, we have no hesitation in offering him a full-time job. We are expecting great things from him based on the standard of his work to date.”

Owen added: “I’m so excited to have been offered a full-time position for when I finish my course. The experience and skills I have had and developed throughout my time at the college have been invaluable.

“In welding there are so many opportunities to work abroad or at sea, so who knows where my welding skills and qualifications will take me in the future; it’s a very exciting career to be in.”