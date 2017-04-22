Alnwick Town Council round-up

Mayor of Alnwick Alan Symmonds passed on the town council’s deepest sympathy to the family of former Mayor Frank Williams at his recent funeral.

He described the ex-headmaster at Thomlinson’s Middle School in Rothbury, who died aged 93, as ‘a man of integrity and very good at his job’.

An 11th-hour bid to change the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan to allow housing on an industrial site was rejected by town councillors.

Planning services company WYG attempted to change the Plan, which is due to go to referendum on June 15, for the Willowburn Industrial Estate, in a letter to Northumberland County Council. But town councillors felt that the site should remain as industrial use and not more housing.

Coun Sue Allcroft said: “We already have all these new houses coming to the area – where are the people going to work if we don’t have somewhere for businesses to set up?”

The county council seemed to agree the submission added nothing new, said clerk Bill Batey.

Mayor Alan Symmonds praised both the Alnwick Spring Show and the Tourism Fair at Willowburn Leisure Centre. He said of the fair: “It was interesting to see the entrepreneurial spirit that was fervent in the hall and the growth in the food stalls that demonstrated a wider range of eating opportunities.”

It is unlikely that a bus shelter will be provided on Clayport Bank to serve the new Limes development. The planning committee decided not to progress with the idea after consulting with bus companies and finding very low usage from the existing stops but instead to seek funding for new seats and bins.

The unit at the front of Robert Adam Court in Bondgate Without could soon be occupied, members were told. After concerns expressed by Coun Gordon Castle at the March meeting, managers McCarthy & Stone said a tenant would be taking up occupation imminently, but did not say who.