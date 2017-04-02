Alnwick students swap school for a taste of university

A group of Year 12 students from the Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, attended a university course conference, writes Gabriel Brown.

Held at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on Tuesday, March 21, the students attended a conference which included several scheduled talks on different courses, information on student finance and advice on getting into Oxford and Cambridge.

The students first attended the welcome talk, with a follow-up talk after that, but had the ability to choose between numerous conference rooms in the building, depending on their interests.

Four more talks followed the welcome talk, with 10-minute breaks in between, before the students got the bus back to school.

Robert Swinbank, a student who attended the trip, said he was particularly interested in history and archaeology.

In terms of the day, he said: “I found it useful to hear what I was expected to do to get into Oxbridge and get a better grasp in the different courses offered.”

Regarding the talks specifically, he added: “It was good to hear from tutors who taught the subjects about what they were truly about.”