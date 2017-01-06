Alnwick store to reopen as Premier convenience shop

An Alnwick shop which closed earlier this week for refurbishment will reopen as a Premier convenience store with Post Office services.

The premises on Wagonway Road will have extended opening hours once it reopens on Saturday, January 14.

It has been sold by Alnwick couple Kevin Thompson and Teresa Dixon and yesterday they handed over the store to a new owner, who also has a Premier shop in Hartlepool.

Teresa said that four jobs will be transferred over and that the store would be open 6am to 11pm, although she wasn’t sure about Sunday opening hours.

She told the Gazette: “We have had it up for sale for a couple of years and these people have come forward. They are very keen to continue with the services that have been provided and hopefully expand on it.

“Kevin and myself wish the new owner all the very best and hope the locals will give them their full support.”

At the November meeting of Alnwick Town Council, it was reported that the premises would be transformed into an open-plan-style branch, and as part of the changes, the Post Office opening hours will be altered, to extend the hours of service. The meeting heard that, after the changes, it will be open Monday to Saturday, 6am to 7pm, and Sunday, 7am to 6pm.