Alnwick school project needs your vote to win share of £250k

An Alnwick school project is a regional finalist in a national community building contest and could win a prize worth £50,000.

Forest Folk, in Alnwick, has been shortlisted for a top prize of a transformation of its outdoor learning space in the annual Jewson Building Better Communities competition.

St Paul’s RC Middle School, the home of the project, has been selected as a regional finalist and could scoop a share of a £250,000 total prize fund.

The competition now enters a public voting stage and Forest Folk needs members of the community to get behind it.

Votes can be cast on the Jewson Facebook page and by declaring their support, members of the public can help the school win a much-needed helping hand to build their outdoor classroom.

People have until Friday, June 16, to vote at www.face book.com/jewsonuk

Regional winners will receive prizes of up to £10,000 worth of building materials for their renovation or new-build projects. A grand prize of £50,000 worth of materials and labour will be given to the project deemed the most deserving in England, Scotland or Wales, as selected by the public and a panel of judges.

Mark Rayfield, Jewson CEO, said: “Since the first year of the competition in 2015, Building Better Communities has helped more than 40 projects across the UK.

“Supporting the local communities where we live and work is important to us and we want to continue the good work of previous years.

“For 2017, we’ve doubled the prize fund available to regional projects, meaning that we’re giving more people the chance make an impact in their community and improve the lives of local people along the way.”

The winning projects will be revealed by celebrity architect George Clark at an awards ceremony at the University of Nottingham on Wednesday, July 5.

The host of Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces said: “I’m proud to support Jewson Building Better Communities and have been genuinely impressed with the amount of causes helped over the last few years.”