Alnwick’s sales star is Nissan’s best

An Alnwick sales executive has been named Nissan’s best at customer service.

Ross Straughan, who has been working for Blackshaws of Alnwick for five years, has been ranked number one in the UK for his levels of customer service and sales following a Nissan Mystery Shop assessment.

The 24-year-old, who began his career as an apprentice in the dealership’s service department, moved into sales just 18 months ago.

He said: “It was a huge surprise to achieve the highest mystery shopper score, but I’m really thrilled to know I’m officially getting things right.”

Will Blackshaw, dealer principal, added: “We’re all very proud of him. He’s a great lad, a fabulous character at the dealership and he’s a hard worker, too.”

To find out more about the Nissan range at Blackshaws of Alnwick, visit the dealership on Lionheart Enterprise Park or call 01665 602123.