Alnwick pub and network to host event

A business networking event is taking place later this month in Alnwick.

The Weekly Business Northumberland and The Plough are hosting an evening of networking and introductions as The Evening Network takes place on Thursday, June 22.

Following a structured meeting, from 6pm until 8.30pm, the evening looks to bring local business together over dinner for the purposes of new connections and introductions.

All are welcome and anyone who wishes to attend is asked, in the first instance, to contact Charlie Kenny at the Weekly Business on 01665 577084 or charliekenny@live.co.uk for further information and to reserve your seat.

Confirmations of attendance need to be in no later than Friday, June 16.

The event costs £15, to include a selection from the Plough’s menu, plus tea or coffee. The bar will also be open.

The Weekly Business Northumberland also hosts regular referral network events across the county.

There is a weekly event in Alnmouth, as well as fortnightly sessions in Alnwick, Berwick, Felton and Newbiggin.

Visit weeklybusiness-northumberland.co.uk for more information.