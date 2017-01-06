Alnwick pair meet TV Star at Slimming World Awards

Two Alnwick Slimming World consultants have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Lorna Daniels and Rachael Bewley were delighted to get a chance to meet Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards. He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairman, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was thrilled to meet Lorna and Rachael at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Lorna, who runs a Slimming World group at Lindisfarne Adult Learning Centre, Alnwick, every Thursday, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to get ready for another successful year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our members,” she added. “They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight-loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when I met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Morpeth to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Rachael, who runs a group at the Lindisfarne centre every Monday, said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits.”

Call Lorna on 07907 870759 or Rachael on 07793 000169 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.