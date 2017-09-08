Alnwick in Bloom winners announced

The winners of this year’s Alnwick in Bloom garden competition have been revealed.

In the Best Garden category, the top two could not be separated so in joint first were Geoff Anderson’s garden on St James Estate and Mrs G Robertson, of Percy Terrace. In second was Alan Wall, of Springfield Park.

Alnwick In Bloom 2017 George Swordy's display at Holly Lodge won the Best Guest House category. Picture by jane Coltman

The Best Container Display belonged to George Turner, of Swansfield Park Road, followed by Iain Hall, of Lindisfarne Road, and Summerhill Care Home in third.

The Best Retirement Complex prize went to St Paul’s Court. Second was Mews Tower.

George Swordy’s display at Holly Lodge won the Best Guest House category with Jennifer Blair’s Rooftops in second.

The White Swan Hotel won Best Commercial Premises. In second place was Turnbull’s, while joint third was awarded to Abbeyfield House and the Gazette.

Alnwick In Bloom 2017 The White Swan Hotel was awarded first place in the commercial category and Operations Manager Anthony Fyfe is seen with their display. Picture by jane Coltman

Elizabeth Jones, Alnwick in Bloom chairman, said: “It’s always a pleasure to be invited to visit the entries in the garden competition and there was an excellent showing with very high standards reached.

“Many congratulations to the winners and superbly well done to all the entrants.”

Alnwick In Bloom 2017 Equal first place in the Best Garden category was this garden belonging to Mrs Robertson of Percy Terrace.. Picture by jane Coltman

Alnwick In Bloom 2017 Geoff Anderson tied for first place in the Best Garden category. Picture by jane Coltman

Alnwick In Bloom 2017 Iain Hall's display in Lindisfarne Road. Picture by jane Coltman

Alnwick In Bloom 2017 George Turner of Swansfield Park Road won Best Container Display. Picture by Jane Coltman