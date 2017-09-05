Alnwick firm expands as it acquires further premises

An Alnwick-based business, which has had a presence in the area for almost 15 years, has announced its latest expansion, creating numerous jobs in the process.

World-class software company, metrology software products ltd (msp), has grown by 50 per cent after recently acquiring three more units at the town’s Greensfield Court.

This strategic expansion comes after securing new contracts in Australia, India, Mexico and North America.

The additional space will house a completely new product team, new machinery for vital research and development and provide the capacity for future increases to the workforce.

As part of this, msp is looking to fulfil a number of new vacancies. There are currently positions available, with the company aiming to increase its workforce further in the next five years. The immediate vacancies are listed on the company’s website, at metsoftpro.com

To celebrate this milestone, the company held a ceremony last week, to officially open the three new facilities.

James Ramsbotham, chief executive of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, was one of those present at the unveiling.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been invited to carry out this official opening and congratulate msp on such an important expansion. At the North East England Chamber of Commerce we are really impressed with msp’s level of innovation and their well-deserved success over the past 15 years.

“The company’s strong reputation and global presence is remarkable. It is tremendous to see a Northumberland business demonstrating continual improvement and profitable growth at the very forefront of their industry.

“This expansion is a testimony to msp’s commitment to the North East and highlights the Region’s strength and potential for successful manufacturing businesses.”

Launched in 2002, the company develops software which identifies errors on machine tools before machining starts, increasing productivity.

Its patented solution is unique within the manufacturing industry and, as a result, the company has enjoyed much success within many sectors, such as aerospace, Formula 1 and, most recently, 3D printed parts.