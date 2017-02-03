Alnwick firefighter dies during training course

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has announced the death of a serving fire officer from Alnwick.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: “It is with profound sadness that we can confirm the death of firefighter Tom Naples, from Alnwick, yesterday afternoon while he was attending a Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) training course.

​“T​om began to feel unwell while attending the course and subsequently collapsed. Despite the unstinting efforts of his course colleagues and members of North East Ambulance Service, he was unable to be revived.

“Tom was an extremely well-respected and popular member of the service and was well-known throughout NFRS having completed 30 years service at Berwick, Alnwick, Morpeth and Cramlington.

“After his retirement, he joined the retained service in 2004 and continued to serve his community as a retained firefighter at Alnwick. Our immediate thoughts and focus are now with Tom’s family, and his friends and colleagues who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have been informed and the fire service will be assisting fully with any investigations.

Coun Dave Ledger, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and chairman of Northumberland Fire Authority, said: “It is with great sadness we learned of the death of one of our firefighters.

“During times such as this, we always see the best of the fire-service family in the way they pull together to support, console and look after each other.

“The thoughts of everyone at NFRS and Northumberland County Council are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.”