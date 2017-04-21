Alnwick Castle launches enchanting new wedding venue

A new wedding venue has been launched in a former deer park owned by the Duke of Northumberland.

Friars Well, a private country house in Hulne Park near Alnwick, has opened its doors for the first time as an idyllic wedding venue, complete with breathtaking views across landscape designed by the famous Capability Brown in the 18th century.

Friar's Abbey in Hulne Park, Alnwick.

The extensive house boasts five large reception rooms, nine bedrooms including a magnificent master suite, an indoor, heated swimming pool and variety of lawns and large terraces.

It is now licensed for marriages and adds to the other options for weddings within Alnwick Castle Estate - the 13th century Hulne Abbey and the majestic castle itself. All three of these venues now hold licences and couples can mix their celebrations between all of them.

The venue can host between 16 and 60 guests and there is also the option of a marquee on the lawns at Friars Well overlooking the lake, where al fresco barbecues are on the menu.

An open afternoon is being held at Friars Well between noon and 3pm on Sunday, May 21, to view the house and garden, meet a range of wedding advisers, look around Hulne Abbey and enjoy a glass of fizz. Interested parties are asked to pre-register at events@alnwickcastle.com

The dining room at Friar's Well.

Alnwick Castle’s wedding manager and coordinator Fiona Wealleans said: "Everyone wishes their wedding to be the most perfect day of their life and with the addition of lovely Friars Well to our venues, we can now offer a fantastic variety of large or small weddings for everyone – and all happening in the most wonderful surroundings.

"From a small intimate ceremony overlooking the beautiful, unspoilt Northumberland countryside at Friars Well, to a spellbinding service at Hulne Abbey or dancing until dawn in the Great Hall at the castle. Whatever you want – even if its broomstick training for your guests - we will wave our Alnwick Castle magic wands and do our best to arrange it for you!”

For more information on Alnwick Castle weddings, visit www.alnwickcastle.com and go to events and weddings.

Looking across the lake to Friar's Well.

The heated swimming pool.

A weeding ceremony can also be held at Hulne Abbey