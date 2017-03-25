Alnmouth to serve up inaugural Food Fest

A north Northumberland seaside village which has been showcasing artists for years is now letting food producers in on the act.

Alnmouth Arts Festival has been successfully showcasing the talents of the county’s artists and craftworkers for many years.

Now the parish council also plans to celebrate the wealth of wonderful foods from local artisan producers with the first Alnmouth Food Fest, which is taking place on Sunday, April 9, based in the Hindmarsh Hall but spread throughout the village with stalls selling local products and street food.

The Fest is sponsored by Turnbull’s, Alnwick’s prize-winning butchers, and Alnmouth’s shops, cafés and restaurants are joining in to give locals and visitors a real foodie experience in the village.

The event is free and it is hoped that it will become a regular annual attraction in Alnmouth’s event programme.

Alnwick’s renowned Proof of the Pudding will be among the stallholders.

Jill Bourne, one of the organisers, visited Proof of the Pudding to see founder Susan Green and her team making their famous puddings in their country kitchen just outside Alnwick.

“We are delighted that Susan is coming to the Fest,” she said. “Proof of the Pudding represents everything we want to promote; high-quality, delicious and distinctive products made in our county by talented local people.”

Susan told Jill how pleased she was with Alnmouth’s new initiative to promote local foods and said she was very much looking forward to coming to it.

The new event is being staged by Alnmouth Parish Council with all proceeds going to the village’s Hindmarsh Hall Repair Fund.

The intention is to add it into the village’s regular programme of events alongside the Arts Festival (June), the Raft Race (August), the Beer Festival at the Red Lion (October), Volcano Night (August), Bonfire Night (November) and the New Year’s Day dip (January). It was decided to hold it around Easter because it coincides with a holiday period when there aren’t any of the other events taking place.

For more information about the event, contact Jill on 01665 830530 or go online to www.facebook.com/events/235512480245464