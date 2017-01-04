Alnmouth scheme to get further updates

Work to improve safety on one of the main streets in Alnmouth will take place next week and follows the introduction of a trial one-way system.

The Wynd will be closed to traffic on Monday and Tuesday for carriageway works to improve road safety on the bend. The new one-way system will be suspended during these works.

At a heated parish-council meeting last month, the safety of the bend from The Wynd onto Marine Road was one of the issues highlighted.

Then, next Wednesday and Thursday, a traffic island is being installed at the entrance to Northumberland Street to split left and right-turning traffic at the new junction.

This work will need some traffic management, but shouldn’t require a road closure.

The creation of 10 extra parking spaces alongside the B1338, at the village entrance, is planned to take place in the spring, while investigations are ongoing about further parking outside the village centre.

County councillors Heather Cairns and Gordon Castle are encouraging people to feedback their views to highwaysprogramme@northumberland.gov.uk so they can be considered before the trial ends.