Allerburn House overhaul recommended for go-ahead

An application for 20 ‘high-end’ executive homes at the Allerburn House site in Alnwick looks likely to be approved by councillors next week.

The proposals, by Ascent Homes – the house-building arm of the county council’s development company Arch, go before Tuesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee where they are recommended to get the go-ahead.

Allerburn House

It involves the conversion of two existing buildings plus new-build elements.

The new-build elements comprise six five-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom properties, while Allerburn House would be converted into four two-bedroom and three one-bedroom apartments.

One of the extensions to the north of Allerburn House is to be refurbished for two two-bedroom homes, while the existing single-storey lodge building is to be converted into a one-bedroom bungalow.

The applicant has offered a payment of £85,500 for off-site affordable housing as ‘it is considered inappropriate to deliver the affordable element on-site’.

The application has sparked two objections from residents.