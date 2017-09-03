All set fair for Etal Show

What promises to be the biggest and best Etal Flower show yet takes place today.

Etal Show - now in its 81st year - is one of the oldest traditional shows in Northumberland, yet it is so much more than a horticultural show.

With several new competition classes this year there are now over 150 to be entered, from baking and handicraft classes to Selfie Taking, and a number of special classes for children too.

Out on the field there’s a companion dog show for our faithful friends, live music from the soulful Summerland, spectacular aerial acrobatics by the amazing All or Nothing, clog dancing, local stalls, children's amusements and much more.

There is also a selection of delicious food and drink from the refreshment stands and the licensed bar.

Show Committee Chairman Rob O’Rourke said: “Our small team of organisers has worked exceptionally hard this year to bring a new feel to the show, whilst retaining the traditional classes and activities too. With a great variety of activities and entertainment it makes for a fabulous family day out!”

Situated next to the idyllic Etal Village, the show ground lies 10 miles north of Wooler, and 7 miles from Cornhill. Show admission is £4.00 for adults (children and parking free), gates open at noon. For class schedule and more information go to www.etalflowershow.org.uk or follow Etal Flower Show on Facebook for up to the minute happenings.