Aldi tikka prawns recalled over salmonella fears

Aldi has recalled two batches of prawns, including from its store in Berwick, as it is feared they could contain salmonella.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has issued a recall notice on two batches of Aldi’s Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns. The notice explains that this product has been distributed to Aldi outlets in Scotland only, although a company spokesman added that this included the Berwick store.

FSS has advised anyone who has purchased the product not to eat it and to return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund. The batch numbers of the prawns affected are 6K14 and 6K15 and they carry a best-before date of April 13, 2018.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “Our Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns have been recalled from sale in our stores in Scotland and Berwick-upon-Tweed.

“This is a precautionary measure after testing detected the presence of salmonella in a very small sample of products.

“No other products or stores are affected and we have removed all affected products from our stores.”

The FSS notice added: “Aldi is recalling its Specially Selected Tikka King Prawns, because the product contains salmonella. Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause food poisoning.

“Aldi is recalling the affected product from its customers. Point of sale notices have been displayed in stores, explaining to customers the reason for recall and the actions they can take if they have bought the affected product.”