Airshow planes set to fly over RAF Boulmer - timings

Northumberland plane enthusiasts are set to be treated to an impromptu air display today.

Royal Air Force aircraft, consisting of the Red Arrows, a Typhoon, a Chinook and planes from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will be flying over the county this afternoon, weather permitting.

The planes are moving between the East Fortune air display, in East Lothian, Scotland, to perform at the Sunderland Air Show.

The RAF Boulmer Facebook page has posting estimated timings for the flights over Longhoughton and the RAF base.

It says: 'They will fly from the north-west, over Longhoughton and RAF Boulmer to the south of the county. Approximate timings are likely to be:

Red Arrows - 1.25pm

Chinook - 3.35pm

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - 4.10pm

Typhoon - 4.35pm

'Timings are of course subject to weather and other variables on the day so follow the RAF Boulmer Facebook page for further updates: www.facebook.com/royalairforceboulmer.'

If you are travelling down to Sunderland for the airshow, click here for a guide to the weekend's events from our sister paper, the Sunderland Echo.