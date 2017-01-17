Air Cadets put through their paces

Air Cadets from across the Durham/Northumberland Wing area took part in a challenging selection process designed to pick out those ready to be put forward for a Flying Scholarship.

Twenty-one cadets from various squadrons across the area travelled to their Wing headquarters at Knightsbridge in Gosforth to take part in the selection day.

They had to complete a video interview which they filmed themselves and then they went on to complete a flight simulator assessment, in addition to their written application forms.

Flight Lieutenant James Elliott, the Wing aerospace and IT officer, said: “The standard of cadets attending the selection day was exceptionally high, which reflects extremely well on the squadrons that trained them, but made our decisions as to who to put forward all the more difficult.

“We look forward to finding out who is selected at the regional phase.”