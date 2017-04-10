Air ambulance crew praises heroic efforts to save man's life in Northumberland

The 'truly heroic efforts' of a team of people have been praised after they attempted to save the life of a man who had suffered a heart attack in a remote part of Northumberland

The man, in his 40s, had a suffered a cardiac arrest just before 6pm on Saturday in the Allendale area.

A Great North Air Ambulance was sent to the scene, where the crew discovered bystanders, off-duty paramedics and the mountain rescue team had begun CPR and prepared a landing area for the helicopter.

A GNAAS spokesman said: "This gave the patient the best chance prior to the arrival of the helicopter team. Due to these efforts, the GNAAS crew was able to offer further advanced clinical support and restarted the patient's heart."

The spokesman described it as 'truly heroic efforts' to save the man's life.

Following further therapies to stabilise his condition, the man was then flown to the Freeman Hospital for specialist cardiac critical care. The flight took 10 minutes and the man arrived in a critical condition.

The GNAAS crew heard from the hospital this morning that the man was 'conscious and speaking'.

They tweeted: 'A remarkable example of what can be achieved through teamwork.'