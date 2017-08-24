Aileen is braving the shave in aid of vital cancer charity

A woman who lost her parents and sister to cancer is braving a sponsored head shave to raise money for a charity which supports those affected by the deadly condition.

Aileen Davis, from Hadston, says she is excited but anxious about the chop this weekend, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

But while she is nervous, she admits that the reason for doing it is personal and poignant.

She said: “I lost my sister in 1998 and then my dad in 2009 and two years ago my mum, all to cancer. And recently I lost a work colleague to cancer too.

“I have seen the benefits of Macmillan at first hand and I want to give something back. In a moment of madness I agreed to have my head shaved, as part of Macmillan’s Brave the Shave campaign, for this great cause.

“People say that I am brave, but I just want to raise money and awareness about Macmillan and cancer.

Aileen, 47, is churchwarden at St John the Divine, in Chevington. She also works at Argos, in Alnwick, and she will be having her head shaved in the store on Saturday at 2pm.

To sponsor Aileen, visit www.justgiving.com/Aileen-Davis2 or text ATDX69 £5 to 70070 to donate £5.

If you would prefer to give a cash donation, then call her on 01670 760544 and she will arrange to collect it from you.

Macmillan’s ambition is to reach and improve the lives of everyone living with cancer and to inspire millions of others to do the same. Visit www.macmillan.org.uk for details.