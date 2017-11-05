Action being taken to tackle speeding

Speed-camera warning signs are set to be installed at Warkworth’s Beal Bank.

At the October meeting of Warkworth Parish Council, Coun Sally Black read out an email from the Northumbria Police Camera Unit regarding speeding in the area.

It advised that a design brief had been submitted to the design team requesting urgent site compliance checks, but added that speed-camera signs would be erected.

Parish council chairman Coun Jeff Watson said he would follow this up as members were keen to have the signage at Beal Bank.

The meeting heard that the highways officer had also asked for the feasibility of a reduced speed limit to be investigated following a suggestion that a 40mph limit may be appropriate between Amble and Warkworth.

It was felt that officers at Northumberland County Council should be working together to coordinate the speed limits outside and through the village.