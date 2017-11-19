A1 closed in Northumberland following serious collision

The A1 northbound is closed in Northumberland following a serious collision today.

The northbound carriageway at Clifton, near Morpeth, between the A197 and A192, is likely to remain closed for at least two hours.

Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance, attended and police are still at the scene for accident investigation work.

Traffic is being diverted through Morpeth but police are warning that congestion will be heavy until the A1 reopens.