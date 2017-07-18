A visit to the high school

Year 5 pupils from St Michael’s C of E Primary School were treated to a special visit to the Duchess’s Community High School last week as the first step ahead of their transition in September 2018.

Although it seems a long way off, it is really important that the children get to know onto where they are moving.

The children were met by Mr Rogers, who kindly supplied juice and flapjacks in the spacious atrium. They were then treated to a performance from a newly-formed rock band in the school hall. Mr Hare, the drum teacher, led a session on samba drumming which was loud but a lot of fun.

After that, two ex-St Michael’s pupils led two groups around the whole school, giving a tour and answering the many questions the Year 5s had.