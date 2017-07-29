A visit to historic lighthouse

Forty members of the US Lighthouse Society visited Amble earlier this month, as part of a tour to look at lighthouses around Britain.

During their time in The Friendliest Port, the group took trips with Amble’s Puffin Cruises around nearby Coquet Island, getting a close-up view of the unusual square-towered lighthouse that was built into the remains of the medieval monastery in 1841.

The members had already visited Grace Darling’s Longstone Lighthouse on the Farne Islands.

The Society’s headquarters is based in a Seattle lighthouse and the group arranges regular tours to the UK.