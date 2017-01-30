A trip around the world

Pupils at Amble’s James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) had a trip of a lifetime – from the comfort of their classroom.

The students from the school’s South Avenue site took part in Google’s Expeditions Pioneer Programme earlier this month.

The Programme is a virtual reality app built for the classroom which allows teachers to take their classes on virtual field trips.

Google representatives attended JCSC after the school was one of a number to be chosen around the country, and the students were transported to places such as Buckingham Palace and the Great Barrier Reef.

l JCSC is holding its sixth-form open evening on Thursday, February 2, at its Acklington Road site, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Rachael Brown, JCSC’s head of sixth-form, said: “The open evening gives parents the chance to talk to both staff and current sixth-form students about the reality of sixth-form life.”