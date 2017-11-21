A spot of fundraising by Seahouses nursery

Children at Busy Bees Nursery in Seahouses have been spotted raising money for Children in Need.

They went to nursery dressed in spots and took along their teddies for a teddy bears’ picnic and a game of teddy hide and seek.

The teddy bears' picnic for Children in Need.

They had great fun decorating spotty bunting and making Pudsey ears, and covered giant Pudsey with loose change.

During the week, they learnt about how Pudsey raises money to help children who are not as lucky as they are.