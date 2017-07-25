A splashing offer as children can swim for free this summer

Hundreds of children from across the county are being offered free swimming sessions this summer.

Any child taking part in Active Northumberland’s Learn to Swim Scheme during the school holidays is eligible to free swimming during the public swimming sessions.

The offer is valid for swimming at all 10 Active Northumberland swimming pools across the county.

Northumberland County councillor, Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: “Learning to swim is one of the milestones of your child’s early years, with most of us able to remember the first time we swam independently and the sense of achievement we felt.

“As the parent or carer of a child enrolled on our Learn to Swim programme, the motivation is a little more serious, with water safety being one of the main reasons for wanting your child to swim and, more importantly, swim well.

“The team at Active Northumberland is keen to encourage all young children to learn to swim so that they can keep fit, active and, more importantly, safe.

“We hope the additional free swimming sessions will encourage them to swim more often during the holidays so their enjoyment and confidence in the water will grow and they will reinforce all they have learnt in the lessons.”

You can view the swimming timetables via the website www.activenorthum berland.org.uk or click onto the free Active Northumberland app which you can find in the App store and on Google Play.