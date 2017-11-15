A memorial seat for Gentleman Jim

An afternoon of celebration with tea and cupcakes was held for the residents and staff when family members of the late Jim Joyce presented Grovewood House Care Home with a garden seat in his memory.

The money was raised by donations in appreciation of the care provided to Jim and the support given to the family by everyone at Grovewood House, in South Charlton.

Jim’s daughter, Christine Williamson, said: “We are delighted to be able to give something back to Grovewood House for all the kindness, compassion and care they provided to my dad. I would also like to thank everyone who donated the money which made this gift possible.”

Linda Steele, the manager of Grovewood, said: “The first thing you noticed about Jim was how tall he was, next was his lovely smile and sparkly eyes. Jim was very content at Grovewood, he was a lovely, gentle man. He is sadly missed by all those at Grovewood.”