A-LEVELS: Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick

A total of 140 students at Alnwick’s high school received their A-Level and Btec results today.

The percentage of entries that have achieved the highest grades of A* to B at A-Level and distinction star and distinction at Btec stands at 54 per cent, showing very good progress for this cohort of students.

A-Level results at the Duchess's Community High School - Jack Colledge, Matty Smith and Adam Robinson, who all got into their universities.

Twenty-four per cent of the students gained at least the equivalent of two A grades (two distinction/distinction stars) or more. Eighteen students achieved the equivalent of at least three A grades.

Headteacher Maurice Hall said: “This is the first year that our students have been assessed against the new examination system. Many of the A-Levels are now based solely on exams at the end of Year 13 and AS grades no longer count towards final achievements. Btecs now have exam components as well as coursework. As you will appreciate, this generates extra anxiety and pressure for everyone, especially this being the first year of implementation.

“For so many of our young people to have achieved such impressive results is testament to their hard work and dedication. It also shows the genuine support that parents and the wider community give our students.

“At the time of going to press nearly all have gained good places at university, on apprenticeships or in employment. We wish them every success in their future lives.”

A-Level results at the Duchess's Community High School - Kieran Joyce.

Bea Barnes achieved two A* and one A in history, English literature and maths. “I’m really happy and shocked, I wasn’t expecting it at all, I came in hoping for ABB,” she said.

She is now going to University College London (UCL) after a gap year to study Ukrainian and Eastern European Studies. She explained: “I’m really interested in Eastern European history and it’s a really unique degree and a really good department.”

Another high achiever was Edris Ramezanpour, who said he was ‘relieved more than anything after all the build-up’, having secured three As in maths, biology and chemistry.

He is now off to York to study medicine: “I’m excited to start. It’s only in the last two years that I decided (to do medicine). I’ve always been interested in science, but in the last couple of years I thought that’s the area I enjoy and I can make a contribution to society.”

A-Level results at the Duchess's Community High School - Emma Coleman.

Also looking forward to the next step is Kieran Joyce, who will study biosciences at Durham, having gained A*s in chemistry and maths plus As in further maths and biology. He was hoping for top grades, but was a little bit worried about biology. ‘Really pleased’ was his overall verdict.

Emma Coleman was a bit disappointed with her BBC in chemistry, maths and music, with the latter a particular worry and being sent for a re-mark. “I still got into university, so I don’t mind,” she added.

She will be studying rural studies at Newcastle after deciding to ignore five offers for business management. “It’s more varied and it makes sense where I live,” she said. “I would rather do that than something I wouldn’t enjoy for no reason.”

Ula Campbell made an even later decision to alter her plans, going through the clearing process this morning after receiving A* in English literature, A in classics and C in drama. “I was a little bit sad about drama, but the English literature was fantastic,” she said.

A-Level results at the Duchess's Community High School - Edris Ramezanpour.

She had an offer to study drama at Northumbria University, but instead today secured a place to study film and media production at Sheffield Hallam. “It was a change of heart; I felt like I wanted to take life in a more film direction,” she said. “Northumbria’s nice and I would enjoy it if I wanted to do drama, but I don’t.”

‘I can sleep now!’ said an excited Charley Walker, who was celebrating with her friend Sophie Murray after they landed places at university in London and Manchester respectively. Charley gained an A* in English and Bs in drama and art, while Sophie received As in English literature, classical civilisation and drama.

Dan Lyst was pleased with his ABB in music, maths and further maths, but his main triumph was gaining a place at the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. The drummer, who also plays guitar and saxophone, said he wasn’t expecting to get in.

Mr Hall added: “I would like to thank my colleagues for their continued hard work in supporting all of our students. Over many years, we have had a very positive reputation for providing breadth of experiences and impressive outcomes for our Sixth Form students. We will do everything we can to make sure this continues.”

A-Level results at the Duchess's Community High School - Bea Barnes.