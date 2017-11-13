A helping hand to numerous good causes

Generous Freemasons have gifted tens of thousands of pounds to good causes as part of anniversary celebrations.

Alnwick Lodge, which is marking its 150th birthday this year, has donated £10,000 to Alnwick Christmas Lights and Alnwick Garden Trust, as well as £1,000 to Alnwick Town Juniors Football Club and the Evie Campbell Fund. The cheques were presented at Alnwick Masonic Centre on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Alnwick branch donated £10,000 to Alnwick League of Friends. The funds come from a £300,000 kitty available to Northumberland Freemasons, as part of celebrations to mark the Freemasons’ 300th anniversary.

Chairman of the Alnwick Christmas Lights Committee, Gordon Castle, was grateful for the financial gift and said it will give the team ‘two years ‘elbow room on its budget’. He also thanked the Duchess of Northumberland who he said had recommended the committee for a donation.

Alnwick Town Juniors will use the cash for kit and equipment, while the Alnwick Garden Trust is involved in community programmes at the attraction.

The Evie Campbell Fund is supporting the Shilbottle youngster who has diamond blackfananaemia, a blood condition where the bone marrow fails to produce red blood cells.