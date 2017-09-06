A glorious day means plenty of people through gate

There was a full programme at Harbottle Show on Saturday and a glorious day meant that there were plenty of people through the gate to make the most of it.

The sheep judging and car-boot sale provided entertainment for the early arrivals.

Harbottle Show Mr and Mrs Drury were both winners - Hilary and Stephen are seen with their winning entries. Picture by Jane Coltman

They were followed by a welcome return for the dog show after several years’ absence. Organised by the Samaritans and judged by Ian Dodds MH, of Cumbria Beagles, it attracted a wide variety of family pets for a half-dozen fun classes.

The music kicked off with the Rothbury Highland Pipe Band to open the show, while the tent was headlined by local singer-songwriter Hannah Lamb on great form and the line-up included Alnwicky, Country Blue, Three Score with Valerie Fairless, We Are Not Worthy, and Ryman and Carbuncle.

The terrier racing didn’t quite go to plan, owing to the absence of a key piece of equipment, but that gave the opportunity for larger dog owners to enter their pets in an improvised race that provided just as much entertainment for the crowd.

The exhibit tent was well filled with entries from the parish and across the county; crafts and baking, flowers and vegetables and plenty of children’s entries, with photography being particularly popular.

Harbottle Show Jeannie Davy with her award-winning arrangement of cut flowers from her garden border. Picture by Jane Coltman

An exciting falconry display saw a peregrine falcon swooping between the heads of the astonished onlookers and some audience members got the chance to hold the birds on their arm using leather gauntlets.

Harbottle is a great show for people who want to have a go, with adults’ and children’s sports, archery, quoits, crafts and the Cumberland wrestling.

The Friends of Harbottle Castle were there in costume with a range of medieval weaponry and the historical theme continued with a chance to try using a pole lathe.

All in all, it was a great day out with no time to get bored and it was rounded off with an auction of produce at the Star Inn, in which auctioneer John Gilbertson kept the participants laughing all evening.

Harbottle Show Joanna Soedring picked up two prozes with her woven willow. Picture by Jane Coltman

The show happens thanks to the local community rallying round to do their bit and organisers are looking forward to next year.

Harbottle Show It was a successful day for the Fenwicke-Clennell family - Olivia was first with her Lego and Georgia was first with her carrot cake. They are seen with proud mum Gillian. Picture by Jane Coltman

Harbottle Show Twelve-year-old Hazel Dennis hadthe most outstanding entry in the craft section with her dragon. Picture by Jane Coltman

Harbottle Show Action in the Cumberland wrestling. Picture by Jane Coltman

Harbottle Show Family success - The Edmondson family - Lynda,Joseph, Samuel and Nick - were all winners. Picture by Jane Coltman

Harbottle Show John Short from Alwinton with his award-winning pop pom dahlias. Picture by Jane Coltman

Harbottle Show ...and it all went wrong! Picture by Jane Coltman