A feast of stalls are heading to the food festival

Organisers of this year’s Alnwick Food Festival have confirmed that there will be more than 50 traders at the event.

The popular annual culinary showcase takes place in the town on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

Once again, the Market Place will be awash with the region’s best street-food vendors and local producers, selling a range of goods, including artisan breads, jams, chutneys, cheese, fish, homemade pies, cupcakes, meats, sauces and spices, and confectionery.

With a wide range of traders and street-food vendors signed up for the two-day feast, the festival should serve up something for everyone.

Mel Corn, the festival’s marketing and promotions officer, said: “We have an exciting line up of exhibitors and many are familiar favourites who have been part of the food festival since its early years.

“And there also some newcomers attending the festival for the first time.”

She added: “We’ve a very tasty line up of hot-food sellers.

“Back by popular demand we welcome Hogs N Chix with their scrumptious Yorkie-pud wraps with beef or pulled pork, Agnes serving up her Caribbean goat curry, Memories of the Blackforest and their delicious bratwurst hot dogs, and Earth and Fire’s wood-fired pizzas.”

The Chirnell’s Farmhouse Kitchen, which is based in Thropton, is a firm festival favourite and is one of those to return this time round.

Heather Foggon, who runs the company which produces all types of bread, biscuits, a variety of cakes, cupcakes and scones, said: “It’s great to be a part of Alnwick Food Festival once again. Last year was a huge success and very enjoyable.

“There’s such a wide range of traders with delicious homemade produce, it really does highlight what the North East has to offer.”

The Alnwick Food Festival is sponsored and supported by local businesses.

One of the sponsors new to this year’s festival is Creel Fish Club – which has hubs in numerous places, including Alnwick and Amble – showcases the best seafood produce the region has to offer.

The club’s head filleter will be giving free demonstrations in the Market Place on the Saturday.

The mouthwatering array of the food stalls in the Market Place will be complemented on the Saturday by some 30 market stalls in Bondgate Within, featuring traders with fresh fruit and veg, bread rolls and bacon, pet supplies, plants and shrubs, crafts, jewellery, fashion accessories and household items.

Several local charities will have a presence there as well.

This year’s festival will feature Talk and Taste sessions, whereby a food or drink expert will share their passion for their craft, with plenty of opportunity for those in the audience to get involved, to taste and to ask questions and with something to take away after the experience. A fund-raising afternoon tea is also planned for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The food festival runs from 9am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday. Visit www.alnwickfoodfestival.co.uk or see the Alnwick Food Festival 2017 Facebook page or follow @AlnwickFoodFest on Twitter.