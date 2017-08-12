A fantasy wedding day for happy couple

The next instalment of our regular wedding features. If you would like to feature, contact James Willoughby by emailing the address above.

An enchanting day was in store for Gemma Little and Andrew Fairbairn as they tied the knot with an Alice in Wonderland-themed wedding.

The happy couple. Picture by Dru Dodd Photography

The Amble couple held their ceremony and reception at Ellingham Hall, on July 22.

Gemma, 33, dazzled in her Nicole Spose dress, from Kathryn Trueman Bridal. Her bridal hairpiece and garter was from the same shop, while she wore Harriet Wilde shoes.

Her hair was styled by Craig and Danielle at St Martin’s, while her make-up was done by Debbie Thomson, of Peekaboo Hair and Make-up. Colette Wright, of The Beauty Bible, did her eyelashes, while Helen, at the Beauty Room, did her nails. Meanwhile, Andrew, 40, wore a suit from Most Suitable.

The cake was made by Sandy at The Cake Garden, while the flowers were provided by The Floral Quarter.

Their special day was captured by Dru Dodd Photography, while a video was produced by Janet and Chris Hughes, of One Digital Image.

Entertainment came from The Blue House Band, provided by AMV Live Music, while Crazy Pics Ltd supplied a photo booth.

For the favours, women’s pin badges were for the Alzheimer’s Society, in memory of Gemma’s mum, Anne, while there were Cancer Research pin badges for the men, in memory of Andrew’s dad, Jack. They held a collection in memory of their daughter, Hope.

The happy couple honeymooned in Cala d’or, Mallorca.

The Alice in Wonderland-themed cake.

