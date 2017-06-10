A colourful addition to play space

Children at South Charlton’s pre-school, Little Acorns, are celebrating the arrival of a giant stained-glass kaleidoscope.

The unique interactive art piece has been created especially for the setting by Richard Molineux, stained-glass artist and conservator based near Alnwick.

Children at Little Acorns spend a lot of their time outside in a woodland environment and the kaleidoscope is a fine addition to their play space.

It consists of a spectrum of stained-glass pieces set into a bicycle wheel which rotates on an axle. It introduces the children to colours, stained glass, angles, symmetry, shapes and the wonder of mirrors.

Little Acorns’ pre-school leader Sue Courty said it is a sensory masterpiece.