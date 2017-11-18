A celebration of some of Alnwick’s heritage heroes

A booklet has been published which describes some of those who have contributed to the conservation of Alnwick’s heritage.

Alnwick Civic Society, in partnership with the Bailiffgate Museum, has been working on the publishing project, Some Alnwick Heritage Heroes, over the past five months.

The 40-page, A4-sized, illustrated booklet, launched at a celebratory preview event on at the museum earlier this month, presents three facets of Alnwick’s outstanding heritage.

Firstly, it has researched the positive heritage contributions of some of its heritage heroes.

Secondly, as 2017 is the 50th anniversary of the creation of conservation areas in the UK, the booklet commemorates this by showcasing and mapping the many architectural and townscape assets of Alnwick’s area through the ages, supported by a map of the area’s boundaries, including its protected buildings, and one showing the location of Alnwick’s heritage assets.

Finally, it tells the 1,000-year story of the development of this rich legacy of heritage through five historical periods from medieval to the 21st century.

The project has already provided opportunities for volunteers to develop their research and writing skills and, going forward, will continue to provide opportunities for sharing information through public talks and guided walks.

Peter Ennor, chairman of Alnwick Civic Society, said: “We are thrilled to have received sufficient grant aid to produce our unique heritage booklet, which has further developed the heritage interpretation and writing skills of local volunteers and already added much to the existing store of local knowledge available to Alnwick’s residents and visitors alike.”

The Society was successful in obtaining a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to pay for the production and printing of 2,000 copies of the booklet. Consequently, they are available free of charge.

Following the launch event, the Society will be offering copies only in the best interests of the community as agreed with its funders.

The group is drawing up a priority list of local organisations, groups, institutions and networks, which benefit the Alnwick community through heritage, education and the visitor economy, to receive copies.

If you consider your organisation or group should be on that list, contact alnwickcivic soc@gmail.com

You can also contact them if you wish to want a talk or guided walk to your group or organisation about the book and its preparation.

Featured in the booklet are George Tate, who published The History of the Borough, Castle and Barony of Alnwick in 1866-68; FR Wilson, architect for many new and restored buildings in and around town in the mid to late 19th century; Armstrong & Hudspith, builders who raised the standard of housing in the 1850/60s; MRG Conzen, a geographer and academic who published a ground-breaking study of Alnwick in 1960; Barbara Woodhouse, who published two Zig Zag books of sketch drawings and handwritten historical notes in 1990s; and Alnwick Civic Society.