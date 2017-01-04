A bracing way to welcome 2017

The fourth annual Alnmouth New Year’s Swim saw an estimated 80 brave souls, many in fancy dress, enter a bitterly cold North Sea to raise money for various good causes.

Organised by Nick Mattlock from the Alnmouth Post Office, the swim has gained in popularity year on year and is now a major event in the village’s calendar, which also includes the arts festival, raft race and volcano night.

The fourth Alnmouth New Year's Swim. Picture by Terry Collinson

