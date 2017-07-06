90 jobs planned in retail park bid

Plans for a new retail park in Alnwick, which could create around 90 jobs, have been unveiled.

Northumberland Estates is behind the proposal, for land south of Greensfield Industrial Estate.

The scheme has the potential to include ‘a high-quality’ foodstore, non-food retail units and smaller units for either retail or food and drink use.

Around 185 parking spaces could be built, while new accesses from Willowburn Avenue and Taylor Drive are proposed.

Planning and development consultancy Lichfields, which is handling the planning process on behalf of the Estates, has been in discussions with a potential main retailer, but is unable to go into specifics at this stage.

The plans will go on show at a public consultation event next Thursday, at Alnwick Cricket Club, between 3pm and 7pm.

Lichfields says the development would boost the local economy, create 90 full-time equivalent jobs and enhance the town’s retail offering.

Jonathan Wallace, senior director and head of Lichfields’ Newcastle office, said: “Many residents of Alnwick and the surrounding area travel much further afield to other town centres and retail parks and as the population grows, there is a need to continue to improve facilities in the town to meet the needs of local residents.”

Lichfields expects to be in a position to submit a planning application later in the summer. Those who can’t make the consultation event can view the proposals at www.willowburnretail.co.uk, which should be live soon.