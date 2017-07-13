74 quads ride out for little Jack

The farming community has rallied round to help little Jack Gray, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition a year ago.

More than 70 quad bikes took part in a 32-mile charity ride in the Cheviot Hills, raising £2,720 for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association.

Jack (with dad Ian), from Alnwick, has tuberous sclerosis complex, which affects one in 6,000 babies and causes mainly benign tumours to develop in parts of the body, most often affecting the brain, skin, kidneys, heart, eyes and lungs.

The ride was the idea of John Manners, Robert Telford, Davie Skeen and Andrew Frost. They thanked the event’s sponsors Manners Transport, AJ Frost Farm Services, Scottish Oils, Ian Leighton, Rickerby’s, Mike Hope of Wooler, Frank Gibson of Yetholm, Duncan Fisher, George F White and Coastal Grains.

