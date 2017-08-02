£5m funding boost for Northumberland’s roads

Northumberland County Council has landed an extra £5million of roads funding – one of just 19 local authorities outside London which was successful in its bid.

The funding is from the from the Government’s Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund, which enables councils to carry out works that might otherwise be unaffordable as part of routine highways budget spends.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick, said: “I am delighted the Government is yet again continuing to invest in rural Northumberland.

“Larger highways maintenance projects can present more of a challenge in large rural areas such as ours, yet it is just as important, if not more so, as so many of us rely on our roads to get about.”

Arlen Pettitt, North East England Chamber of Commerce policy adviser, said: “It’s these smaller road upgrades and repairs which often have the biggest impact on for businesses across the region, as they make day to day journeys that much easier.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see Northumberland’s rural road network receiving more support from government, which will help keep our communities connected and help people reach some of the region’s best known tourist attractions.

“These schemes just scratch the surface, however, and there is lots more to do to bring the region’s transport infrastructure up to scratch. We must keep the pressure on government to deliver the investment we need.”