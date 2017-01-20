39 North East eateries to try during Vegan Restaurant Week as Veganuary continues

Vegans and the vegan-curious are being offered a wealth of special offers and dining options as North East eateries embrace Vegan Restaurant Week.

The celebration of all things plant-based was set up by Emma Phillips, who runs the Canny Food blog, and is being supported by The NE Veggies group.

More than 40 restaurants, cafes and traders in total are taking part in Vegan Restaurant Week as part of "Veganuary" - a campaign aimed at getting more people to try a diet free from animal products.

It comes after figures released by The Vegan Society showed there are now half a million vegans in the UK - a 360% from 2006 to 2016.

Here's the confirmed offers so far:

>>> South Tyneside

Roots Cafe, 71 Westoe Road, South Shields

Two Courses for £8.00

Redragon, 4 Burrow Street, South Shields

Special menu for £9.95 per person

>>> Sunderland

No. 2 Church Lane, Sunderland

Any Vegan Burger and a Beer for £10.00

Bojangles Cafe, 7 Sea Rd, Sunderland

Special Vegan REstaurant Week menu on offer

The Good Apple Cafe18 Derwent St, Sunderland

One of Good Apple's Daily Specials with any drink for £8

>>> Durham

Tia's Mexican​ 84 Claypath, Durham

2 Courses for £10.00 Available all week any time (excluding after 7pm Saturday)

Booking recommended

>>> Newcastle

Ury, 27 Queen St, Newcastle

Special three-course menu for for £14.00 per person

Lunch vegan platter for ​£4.00 per person

Sky Apple​ Cafe Address,182 Heaton Rd, Newcastle

A Vegan Restaurant Week special dish for £11

The Journey, Higham House, New Bridge St W, Newcastle

Lemony Red Lentil Soup with Spelt Toast £3.95. Super Food Chilli with Sourdough Toast £4.45. Either vegan dish & any hot drink for just £5.

Head of Steam - Quayside Address: 11 - 17 Broad Chare, Newcastle

Two Courses for £10 or 3 for £15

Super Natural Cafe​, 27 Grainger St, Newcastle

Twi courses for £10.00

Farplace Animal Rescue Vegan Store & Cafe, 71 Clayton St, Newcastle

Free standard hot drink (tea or coffee) with any food purchase from the menu in-store

Zapatista Burrito Bar, 9 Grainger St, Newcastle

Four Vegan Restaurant Week fillings to chose from, with a free regular soft drink or bottle of water

Harissa Kitchen, 31-35 Starbeck Ave, Newcastle

Two Courses for £12 or 3 for £15 from a specially crafted menu for Vegan Restaurant Week

Mama Zen @ Kommunity: ​The Hungry Rainbow, Kommunity, Market St, Newcastle

A special evening celebrating vegan food - £20.00 pp

La Petite Crêperie, Unit 166, Grainger Market, Newcastle

A range of sweet and savoury specials created just for Vegan Restaurant Week, served on a vegan-friendly galette

The Factory Kitchen​, The Biscuit Factory, 16 Stoddart Street, Newcastle

Special vegan options available all week

The Bohemian​, 37 Pink Ln, Newcastle

Any Starter and Vegan Pizza for £10* Monday - Thursday

Wildflower, 283a Westgate Road, Newcastle

​Two main courses, two sweet treats and a pot of tea for £10 when quoting 'Vegan Restaurant Week'

Al Volo Italian Street Food, 20 - 22 Gallowgate, Newcastle

Any base (Piada, Miassa, Farinata, Bruschetta) with two vegan fillings and a hot Drink for £5.50

or two for £10 (of which at least one must b vegan)



Ernst, 1 Boyd Street, Newcastle

A special Vegan Restaurant Week Menu - two courses for £10 or three for £15.



This offer will run in conjunction with Ernest's regular vegan dishes and specials

Sale Pepe, 115 St George's Terrace, Newcastle

Three Courses for £15

Tea Sutra Teahouse​ 1st Floor, 2 Leazes Park Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4PF

Afternoon Tea for two for £20. Availability is limited. Booking via Tea Sutra's Facebook page or via email

Afternoon Tea will include savoury wraps, baked cakes, desserts and a pot of Tea Sutra's finest tea

Northern Juice 24 High Bridge Street Newcastle upon Tyne

Smoothie & a Slice of Cake for £5 (regular price £7)

The Grainger Market

Several traders providing special menus and offers

>>> North Tyneside

Pulp Fiction Future Food, 193 Park View, Whitley Bay

Any juice, main course and 'sweet treat' for just £10.00

Special menu on January 28 from 7pm - ​five Courses for £30.00 per person. ​Booking essential.

The Roxburgh, 48 Park Ave, Whitley Bay

A seven course Vegan Taster Menu for £35 pp . £5 from every booking will be donated to the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Cornerstone Cafe​, 96 Oxford St, Whitley Bay

Tuesday to Saturday - two courses for £10.95. Sunday - Sunday Lunch - £8.50

>>> Gateshead

The Central Bar Half Moon Ln, Gateshead

A Special Menu devised for Vegan Restaurant Week,

Urban Bakery Address: 10B Beaconsfield Rd, Gateshead



A selection of vegan daily specials, as well as a vegan-friendly savoury and cake option.

The Staiths Cafe, 1 Autumn Drive, Gateshead

Special vegan dishes available for sit-in or takeaway between 5pm and 9pm

MOD Pizza​ UK, Metro Centre, The Qube, Intu Metrocentre

20% off on purchases when quoting 'Vegan Restaurant Week'. Must include vegan pizza option to qualify



MOD will top pizzas with vegan cheese on request.

>>> Teesside

The Green Room, 114 Borough Road, Middlesbrough

During the week ​11:30 to 18:30: Two courses £7.50. Thursday evening: Three courses £15.00



Shanti Bistro​ Earthbeat Centre, Saltburn, Marske Rd, Saltburn-by-the-Sea

Buddha Bowl & Burger Week

>>> Northumberland

The Duck House Town Hall Buildings, 2-3, Princes St, Corbridge NE45 5AD

Two courses for £15.00

Booking required in advance

Peppermint Cafe​, 37 Newgate St, Morpeth

A free drink with every vegan main meal purchased. Tea/coffee and a vegan cake £3

The Feathers Inn​ High View, Hedley on the Hill, Stocksfield

The award-winning gastropub will be replacing their Vegetarian specials with Vegan options throughout the week























