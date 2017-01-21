20mph traffic-calming proposal for Longhoughton

A traffic-calming proposal which would see a 20mph zone created through the centre of Longhoughton is set to go out for public consultation.

The scheme is the brainchild of the area’s county councillor Kate Cairns and she presented the plans to Longhoughton Parish Council on Monday.

If the plan goes ahead, the 30mph zones on the approach to the village would be extended to create a buffer between the 60mph areas and the new 20mph restriction.

The project would also see the creation of advisory cycle lanes, footpath widening and gateway signage.

Coun Cairns would use her member’s small schemes fund to help pay for the project.

She said that there were a number of reasons for the proposal, including reports of speeding through the village, the fact that the school in Longhoughton is now a primary and the number of HGVs passing through the village.

She said: “I think these changes will clearly indicate to drivers that they have entered a village where streets are places for people, rather than a just a throughway for vehicles, and to therefore drive with care and attention.

“I want to consult as widely as possible and to hear from everyone who has a view.”

The parish council supports the changes, subject to public consultation. Consultation details will be announced as soon as possible.

Coun Adrian Hinchcliffe said: “We need to letter-drop every resident in the parish, including Howick and Boulmer, because these would be big changes and we want people to understand the reasons for it. There will be people for and against it.”

Coun John Haughie added: “I think it would improve things and that is the objective.”

RAF Boulmer representative Simon Buist said: “I think a lot of people will be for it.”