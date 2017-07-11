£12k donation towards new radios for Northumberland rescue team

The Henfrey Trust has donated £12,500 to the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team towards the £16,000 required to replace its ageing radio system.

The donation was made following a press article about the team having undertaken a peer review, which identified the urgent need to replace the ageing analogue system with a digital system fit for the changing nature of call-outs to which the team is responding.

With increased tourism in Northumberland and greater popularity of outdoor adventure, the team is responding to increasing numbers of rescues, where each member needs their own issued GPS tracking radio handset.

Traditionally, the team has predominantly responded to searches where one of the ageing analogue radios has been issued per search group of three members.

The team is appealing to the public for the remaining £3,500 to allow the purchase to go ahead in full and equip all Team Members. A reduced rate of £450 per handset has been negotiated by parent body Mountain Rescue England and Wales, however, there is a short deadline to take advantage of this and achieve the best value for money.

Donations of any value can be made directly to this appeal online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/nnpmrt/digitalradio