£10,000 cash boost for two Northumberland towns

Two Northumberland towns have each received a £10,000 cash boost, as part of plans to revitalise the Great British coast.

Coastal Community Teams will be set up in Amble and Berwick, tasked with producing radical economic plans which create jobs along the shore.

They are two of a further 28 teams to be created throughout the country, as announced by Coastal Communities Minister Andrew Percy today.

Each team – made up of local volunteers, councils and local businesses – will receive an initial £10,000 each to develop a blueprint for economic growth and be offered support from a network geared towards regenerating our much-loved seaside areas.

They will now join 118 existing teams, which includes Bamburgh, Seahouses and Beadnell, as well as Blyth.

Alongside Coastal Community Teams the Government has a dedicated Coastal Communities Fund, with £120million invested since 2012 in more than 200 projects – an investment which is predicted to safeguard or create up to 18,000 jobs.

Analysis has shown that for every £1 spent, local areas will see up to an £8 benefit.

The extension of the Coastal Communities Fund for another four years will make at least another £90million available to support many more innovative projects and Coastal Community Teams are given priority within the bidding process.

This sea-change in investment has resulted in coastal tourism regaining its position as England’s largest holiday sector, now worth £8billion to the economy each year.

Mr Percy said: “The Great British Coast has enormous potential and we’re determined to see it thrive all year round. Now we are backing more coastal communities with cash and urging them to take back control of their own economic futures.

“We want to see radical plans of action and I’d urge these new Coastal Community Teams to go out and create a further wave of enthusiasm along the shore.”