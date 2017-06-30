£1 fares for Catch the Bus week

Celebrating Catch the Bus Week 2017 has never been cheaper for passengers this year, with Arriva North East offering a day’s travel for just £1 next week – July 3 to 9

The nationwide campaign is now in its fifth year and aims to drive awareness of bus travel.

Customers can obtain the offer by using the Arriva m-ticket app, which is available for iPhones and Android devices, and buying the ticket by entering the code CTBW.

Nick Knox, area managing director at Arriva North East, said: “Catch the Bus Week is the perfect opportunity to make the most of the bus, and at just £1 to travel all day, one of the most cost-effective.

“Using pound-priced tickets has never been easier for our customers. By downloading the Arriva m-ticket app and entering a code, you can simply present it to the driver, then go on to enjoy your comfortable journey and make the most of your time on an Arriva bus.”