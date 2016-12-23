£1.3m support service aims to create 131 jobs in Northumberland

A new £1.3million business-support service will launch next month, aiming to help 360 businesses across Northumberland to create 131 jobs over the next three years.

The Business Northumberland programme will be delivered by a team of three specialist business growth advisers within Arch – The Northumberland Development Company.

Businesses will be able to access the programme via the Business Northumberland website or through one of the business growth advisers.

The team will provide businesses with one-to-one support to help them understand their growth needs and implement an action plan to achieve their growth aspirations.

The service adds to an existing package of support that Arch already provides to businesses in the county, including advice on property solutions for businesses in need of commercial space, training and recruitment and business development.

The main objective of the Business Northumberland programme is to help businesses across the county grow and prosper.

Whether a business is new, facing challenges, looking to grow or wanting to locate into Northumberland, the Business Northumberland programme can offer valuable advice and support.

The funding secured for the programme includes Arch’s own funds and match-funding of £698,599 received from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014–2020.

Business Northumberland will be open to qualifying businesses across the county and will include access to a bespoke and innovative website.

Support will be available via the website and will be complemented by a programme of subject-specific workshops and events that will be held across Northumberland.

All workshops and events will be designed to give practical advice and support to grow your business.

Arch chairman Coun Dave Ledger said: “This will help businesses to realise their potential, drive our economy and create more jobs.”

For information and to register your interest, contact James Holloway by emailing james.holloway@arch-group.co.uk or calling 01670 719911.