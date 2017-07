We published this picture of an NSPCC coffee morning in Warkworth a few weeks ago.

And now, thanks to our readers, we have the names of the youngsters in the picture.

They are, left to right, Philippa Hogg, Suzy Hogg, Claire Forster, Gillian Gibson and Sophie Hogg.

If you have any tales to tell about any of our old pictures, or have a picture to be included, get in touch.