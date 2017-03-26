All around the world, adults and children celebrated the 20th World Book Day, promoted by UNESCO.

Wooler U3A celebrated the launch of a new interest group, play reading, beginning with Just Between Ourselves by Alan Ayckbourn.

The reading for pleasure group has been in existence for some time and upcoming books are Lovesong by Alex Miller, and Take Me With You by Catherine Ryan Hyde.

During the last few months, outings have included screenings of The Tempest and Madame Butterfly at The Maltings, New Year lunch at Milan in Wooler, and a tour of the BBC North East studios in Newcastle.

The first spring outing is to Beamish Museum in County Durham and the science group plans to visit the West Sleekburn Recycling Centre.

The geology group, started in late 2016 with great enthusiasm, is to continue with sessions on Glacial Landscapes and Causes of Ice Ages.

Other recently launched groups include philosophical discussion and painting and drawing, with a games group being discussed.