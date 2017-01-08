Safe and well

Wooler U3A was delighted to be invited to participate in Stay Well and Have Fun at the Cheviot Centre in Wooler.

An amazing range of organisations contacted by Co-ordinating for Age Glendale and Ageing Well Northumberland encouraged older people to stay active, safe and well this winter. Roddam WI provided a free soup and roll lunch.

From Wooler U3A, Sue Welch, from the gardening group, had people planting and taking away anemone corms, Jean French, from the craft group, had people creating and taking away parchment notelets, and Kelvin Rushworth wore a colourful, hand-embroidered wedding coat from Bukhara in Uzbekistan to publicise the programme of guest speakers at meetings.

For further information about Wooler U3A, go to u3asites.org.uk/wooler or send general queries to Kelvin Rushworth at kelvinnspc@outlook.com. Alternatively, call 01890 882853.